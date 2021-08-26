New Study Explores Possibility Of Existing Drug In Childhood Leukemia Cure

Research done at the Linköping University in Sweden has revealed that an in-use drug, 5-azacytidine, can be used as a targeted therapy for children suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

The latest study has found that the tumor-inhibiting gene TET2 is not active in majority of children with ALL and this gene can be reactivated with some help from the drug 5-azacytidine.



A major trait of the cancer cell is that it loses its identity and this mostly happens when genes that are existing in a certain type of cell are silenced. Also, with the onset of cancer, other genes become active by mistake. This entire process is called epigenetic modification, where small chemical groups come in and go from the DNA. One of these epigenetic modification is known as DNA methylation.

Researchers have known since long that the DNA methylation process undergoes changes in cancer cells and so drugs impacting DNA-methylation have always been considered as future treatment drugs for cancer.

The Linköping University study focused on the TET2 enzyme, which usually removes methyl groups from DNA. Generally, in adults with leukemia the TET2 codes are impacted by mutations. The research focused on children and it was found that dangerous TET2 mutations were not found in childhood leukemia and lead to the conclusion that TET2 behaved in a manner different from adults in children ALL. Studies conducted on cancer cells of over 300 ALL children revealed that the TET2 gene is not active in majority of childhood leukemia cases.

As per the research, the TET2 gene mostly becomes inactive due to methylation. Working upon these leads, scientists treated ALL cells in culture with 5-azacytidine, which usually removes methyl groups from DNA.

According to researchers, the time taken from preclinical results in the laboratory to treating childhood ALL will be much lesser in the case of 5-azacytidine as it has already secured approval as a drug.

The Linköping University study is in its nascent stage and the researchers will do more studies to understand the impact of activating TET2 in these cancer cells. Researchers will also explore the possibility of 5-azacytidine working as a cure for other cancer types as well.

Commenting on the developments, Maike Bensberg, PhD student at Linköping University and a researchers associated with the study, said, "The fact that we can target the loss of TET2 using the drug 5-azacytidine makes me hopeful that this treatment can help T-ALL patients in the future."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News