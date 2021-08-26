TSX Ends Weak As Investors Look For Directional Clues

The Canadian stock market ended weak on Thursday after languishing in the red right through the day's session.

Losses in healthcare, financials, information and consumer discretionary sectors dragged down the market.

The mood was cautious with investors looking ahead to the Jackson Hole symposium for more insights about the Fed's plan to scale back bond purchase program.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 83.17 points or 0.4% at 20,504.15.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) ended 3.5% down. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended lower by 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) shed about 1.1%.

Information technology stocks Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) and Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) lost 7.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) declined 1.95%, 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) moved up 7.6%, Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) climbed 2.3%, Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) ended 1.25% up, and BlackBerry (BB.TO) gained 1.2%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) declined 2.4%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $3,638 million for the third-quarter, compared with $2,327 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $1.96 in the latest quarter, compared with $1.25 a year ago.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) shed 2.1%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $1,808 million for the third-quarter, compared with adjusted net income of $1,666 million a year ago. Adjusted EPS rose to $3.93 in the latest quarter, up from $3.55 in the year-ago quarter.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) ended lower by 2.3%, while CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) declined 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) posted strong gains.

Data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose by 0.7% in June, after inching down by 0.1% in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com