Australian Market Slightly Lower

Australian stock market is slightly lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,500 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street and as the country struggles to contain the domestic situation, primarily in New South Wales and Victoria, hindering economic activity amid lockdowns.

NSW has reported 883 new local cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after crossing the 1000 mark on Wednesday. Victoria recorded 79 new locally acquired cases, with active cases now totalling 660 across the state. Authorities are thinking about a national plan to ease COVID-19 curbs and exit lockdowns once the country reaches a 70 to 80 percent vaccination rate.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 15.70 points or 0.21 percent to 7,475.50, after hitting a low of 7,465.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.10 points or 0.25 percent to 7,751.30. Australian ended modestly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group edging down 0.3 percent and Mineral Resources is losing almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is gaining almost 1 percent and OZ Minerals is edging up 0.5 percent. Fortescue Metals is flat.

Oil stocks are mixed. Oil Search and Santos are losing almost 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is edging down 0.4 percent. Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent and Beach energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Xero and Afterpay are losing more than 1 percent each, while WiseTech Global is down almost 2 percent and Appen is declining more than 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Westpac are edging down 0.4 percent each, while National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are flat.

Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining and Gold Road Resources are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is losing almost 1 percent and Resolute Mining is down almost 2 percent. Evolution Mining is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.723 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed weak on Thursday, retreating from record highs, as investors stayed quite wary of making significant moves as they looked ahead to comments from Fed officials at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

Among the major averages, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq suffered their first losses in six sessions. The Dow ended down by 192.38 points or 0.54 percent at 35,213.12. The S&P 500 settled at 4,470.00 with a loss of 26.19 points or 0.58%, while the Nasdaq declined 96.05 points or 0.64 percent to settle at 14,945.81.

The major European markets also closed lower on the day as uncertainty about U.S. monetary policy, and weak economic data from Germany weighed on sentiment. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.35 percent down, Germany's DAX slid 0.42 percent and France's CAC 40 lost 0.16 percent.

Crude oil futures settled notably lower on Thursday amid worries about outlook for energy demand due to a surge in coronavirus cases in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down by $0.94 or about 1.4 percent at $67.42 a barrel.

