Malaysia Exports Rises More Than Expected

Malaysia's exports rose more than expected in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Exports grew 5.0 percent year-on-year to MYR 97.3 billion in July. Economists had expected a rise of 9.7 percent.

Imports grew 24.0 percent annually to MYR 83.6 billion in July. Economists had forecast a increase of 19.4 percent.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 13.7 billion in July, which was below the expected level of MYR 20.0 billion, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 18.6 percent in July and imports decreased 7.7 percent.

