Finland Consumer Sentiment Weakens; Industrial Confidence Improves

Finland's consumer confidence weakened and industrial morale improved in August, separate survey results showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index decreased to 4.0 in August from 4.4 in July, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, expectation concerning consumers' own economic at present improved in August and household's expectations concerning own in the next 12 months.

Expectations concerning Finland's economy strengthened and intentions to spend money on durable goods increased.

The data was collected from 971 persons between August 1 and 19.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose five points to 22 in August from 17 in July. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator increased to 5 in August from -3 in July. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -7.

The service sector confidence indicator fell six points to 15 in August.

The retail trade confidence grew seven points to 18 in August, which was above the long-term average of -1.

