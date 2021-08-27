Singapore Producer Price Inflation Increases In July

Singapore's producer price inflation increased in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The manufacturing producer price index increased 11.6 percent year-on-year in July, following a 9.6 percent rise in June.

The oil index surged 6.0 percent annually in July and the non-oil indices rose 1.2 percent.

The Domestic Supply Price Index grew 17.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 16.8 percent increase in June.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.6 percent in June, following a 2.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices gained 12.5 percent annually in July, following a 12.4 percent increase in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices rose 2.0 in July, after a 2.1 percent gain in the prior month.

Data showed that export prices rose 13.0 percent yearly in July and grew 1.8 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.