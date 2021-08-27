Turkey Economic Confidence Improves In August

Turkey's economic confidence increased in August, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The economic confidence index rose to 100.8 in August from 100.1 in July. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 92.3.

The consumer confidence index decreased to 78.2 in August from 79.5 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale increased to 112.2 in August and the confidence index for services grew to 116.1.

The confidence measures for retail trade improved to 110.3 in August and that for construction sector rose to 92.4.

