Hungary Jobless Rate Steady At 4.1%

Hungary's jobless rate remained unchanged during the May to July period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The jobless rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent during the May to July period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 197,400 during the May to July period from 198,000 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate was 14.7 percent in the three months ended July.

The employment rate rose to 63.2 percent in May-July period from 62.6 percent the three months ended in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.