Slovakia Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In July

Slovakia's producer prices increased in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The producer price index increased 2.2 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.4 percent rise in June.

The domestic market prices rose 5.5 percent annually in July, following a 3.6 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for mining and quarrying grew 6.6 percent yearly in July and those of manufacturing rose 6.4 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply rose 3.7 percent and those of water supply gained 9.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.2 percent in July, after a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

Economic News

