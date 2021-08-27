Italy Consumer Confidence Decreases In August

Italy's consumer confidence weakened in August, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 116.2 in August from 116.6 in July. Economists had expected a score of 116.1.

The manufacturing confidence index decreased to 113.4 in August from 115.2 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 115.0.

The economic sentiment index grew to 132.4 in August from 129.6 in the prior month.

The confidence declined to 114.2 in August from 115.9 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index decreased to 153.8 from 158.6 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector fell to 111.8 from 112.1 in July and that for retail rose to 113.9 from 111.3.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.