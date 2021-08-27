Greece Producer Prices Rise In July

Greece producer prices increased in July, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

The producer prices rose 13.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 12.6 percent increase in June.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market increased by 10.3 percent and those of non-domestic market gained 22.0 percent in July.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy accelerated 24.5 percent in July and those of intermediate goods surged 6.7 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 4.2 percent. Prices for durable goods and non-durable goods gained 1.0 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.1 percent in July, after a 1.5 percent rise in the prior month.

