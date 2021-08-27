Ireland Retail Sales Drop In July

Ireland's retail sales dropped in July, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

The volume of retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent month-on-month in July, after a 2.6 percent rise in June.

Retail sales grew 5.2 percent year-on-year in July, after a 9.8 percent rise in the previous month.

Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales rose by 4.7 percent monthly and rose 1.6 percent yearly in July.

The retail sales value increased 8.1 percent yearly in July and fell 2.3 percent from the previous month.

