Latvia Retail Sales Increase In July

Latvia's retail sales increased in July, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 4.8 percent year-over-year in July.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products rose 6.7 percent yearly in July, while those of food products decreased 1.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuels gained 12.0 percent.

Turnover of retail sale via mail order houses or via internet grew the most by 32.1 percent and sale in stalls or 21.0 percent. Retail sales of electrical household appliances in specialized stores gained 20.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent in July.

