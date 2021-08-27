Energy, Materials Shares Lifting Canadian Market; TSX Posts Fresh Record High

The Canadian market is firmly entrenched in positive territory Friday afternoon, riding on strong gains in energy and materials shares. Healthcare and information stocks are the other prominent gainers.

Rising crude oil and bullion prices, and positive reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's statement at the Jackson Hole symposium this morning lifted sentiment.

Powell said that the central bank will likely start reducing its monthly bond purchases before the end of this year, and that rate hikes are unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Powell said the has reached a point where it no longer needs as much policy support, indicating the Fed might start reducing the amount of bonds it purchases each month before the end of 2021, provided the economy continues to progress.

However, he added that he still feels there's "much ground to cover" before rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 147.97 points or 0.7% at 20,652.12 about a couple of hours past noon. The index touched a fresh record high at 20,662.94.

The Capped Energy Index is up more than 3.5%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) are up 6.3% and 5.2%, respectively. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are gaining 4 to 5%, while Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) are up 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively.

The Capped Materials Index is up 3%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), Fortuna Silver (FVI.TO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) are up 5 to 7%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the industrial product price index in Canada fell 0.4% month over month in July, compared to initial estimates of a flat reading. The industrial product price index increased 15.4% year-on-year in July, a 12th consecutive advance, following a 17.2% increase in June.

Another data showed the Raw Materials Price Index in Canada increased 2.2% from the previous month in July, rising for a 10th consecutive month. Year over year, the Raw Materials Price Index increased 37.7%.

