TSX Climbs To New Record Closing High

The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, led by strong gains in energy and materials sections after crude oil and bullion prices rose sharply.

Information stocks were the other prominent gainers.

Positive reaction to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Home symposium contributed as well to market's uptick.

Powell said that the central bank will likely start reducing its monthly bond purchases before the end of this year, and that rate hikes are unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Powell said the has reached a point where it no longer needs as much policy support, indicating the Fed might start reducing the amount of bonds it purchases each month before the end of 2021, provided the economy continues to progress.

However, he added that he still feels there's "much ground to cover" before rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index hit fresh all-time intraday and closing highs today. The index, which rose to 20,662.94, ended the day with a gain of 140.49 points or 0.69% at 20,644.64. The index gained 1.5%.

The Capped Energy Index climbed 3.07%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) gained 3.4 to 5%.

The Capped Materials Index surged up 2.79%. Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRX.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) and Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) gained 5 to 6.5%.

The Information Technology Index firmed by 1.29%. Hut & Mining Corp (HUT.TO) soares 13.5%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) gained 5.2% and 5%, respectively, while BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) gained 3.87% and 3.72%, respectively. Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) advanced 2.5%.

Healthcare shares Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) climbed 1.25% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) ended 0.7% up.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) shares gained about 2.5%. The bank reported third-quarter net income of $86 million or $1.01 per common share, each up 20% from the previous quarter, and up 39% and 36%, respectively from the year-ago quarter.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed the industrial product price index in Canada fell 0.4% month over month in July, compared to initial estimates of a flat reading. The industrial product price index increased 15.4% year-on-year in July, a 12th consecutive advance, following a 17.2% increase in June.

Another data showed the Raw Materials Price Index in Canada increased 2.2% from the previous month in July, rising for a 10th consecutive month. Year over year, the Raw Materials Price Index increased 37.7%.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up by $1.32 or about 2% at $68.74 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained more than 10% in the week.

Gold futures for December ended up by $24.30 or about 1.4% at $1,819.50 an ounce. Gold futures gained about 2% in the week.

Silver futures for September ended higher by $0.512 at $24.062 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $4.3320 per pound, up $0.0725 from the previous close.

