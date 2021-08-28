DaBaby Addresses Homophobic Remarks During Return To The Stage

DaBaby addressed the homophobic remarks he made during a music festival last month during his return to the stage after the controversy.

Last weekend, the rapper appeared at Hot97's Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. The event was one of the only two events that did not drop the rapper from their lineups after his comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida.

During his set at Rolling Loud, DaBaby had said to the crowd, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up!"

Despite initially defending his comments, DaBaby later issued an apology. He was later dropped from several music festivals over the outburst, including Lollapalooza and Governors Ball.

During his first performance after the controversy at Hot97's Summer Jam concert event, DaBaby said, "(Hot 97) allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y'all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash."

"They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago," he added. "And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allowed me to come right out here on this stage and utilize they platform to help the world move forward and become a better place, and to not dismiss people based off mistakes like being human."

However, during his live performance, DaBaby's tone changed. "Y'all want me to be careful, or do you want me to turn the f*** up?" DaBaby asked the crowd early in his set.

"I apologize," DaBaby said later. "But check this out. Other than the people that was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y'all motherf*****s being crybabies."

