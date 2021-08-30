European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic sentiment data from euro area and consumer prices from Germany are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash consumer price data for August. EU harmonized inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.9 percent.

In the meantime, Swiss KOF leading indicator is due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 125.0 in August from 129.8 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is expected to fall to 117.9 in August from 119 in the previous month.



At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's flash inflation data. Harmonized inflation is seen rising to 3.4 percent in August from 3.1 percent in July.

