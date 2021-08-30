Denmark Business Confidence Weakens In August

Denmark's confidence decreased in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The industrial confidence index fell to 3 in August from 7 in July.

The overall business confidence decreased to 114.0 in August from 115.0 in the previous month.

The confidence index in the construction sector rose to 1.0 in August from zero in the prior month.

The morale in the services sector remained unchanged at 13.0 in August.

The retail sector confidence index fell to zero in August from 1 in the previous month.

