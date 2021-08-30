Estonia Retail Sales Increase In July

Estonia retail sales rose in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 10.0 percent year-on-year in July.

"Turnover continues to grow both in comparison with last year and with the pre-pandemic level of 2019," Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

The biggest increase was seen in stores selling via mail order or the internet, by 29.0 percent and stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sales grew by 15.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 1.0 percent in July.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent monthly in July.

