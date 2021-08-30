Dutch Output Prices Rise In July

Dutch output prices accelerated in July, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Output prices increased 13.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 12.6 percent rise in June.

Prices for petroleum products grew 49 percent annually in July, after a 51.7 percent gain the previous month. Prices for chemical industry rose 33.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, output prices rose 1.8 percent in July.

Domestic market prices gained 1.9 percent and foreign market surged 1.7 percent, the agency said.

