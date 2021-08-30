Slovakia Economic Confidence Decreases In August

Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened in August, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index increased to 99.2 in August from 100.8 in July.

Among components, the industrial confidence index fell to 1.0 in August from 4.7 in the prior month.

The morale index for the construction sector remained unchanged at -21.0 and that for retail trade grew to 27.3.

The services confidence indicator rose to 13.0 in August from 12.0 in the previous month.

The consumer confidence index improved to -18.8 in August from -20.6 in the preceding month.

