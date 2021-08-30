Croatia Retail Sales Rise In July

Croatia's retail sales increased in July, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales in volume terms rose a working day and seasonally adjusted 12.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 10.9 percent increase in June.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.2 percent in July, after a 3.8 percent decrease in the preceding month.

In value terms, retail sales decreased 16.9 percent annually in July and rose 3.3 percent from a month ago.

For the January to July period, retail sales value rose 14.5 percent.

