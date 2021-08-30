Bulgaria Producer Prices Increase In July

Bulgaria's producer prices increased in July, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The producer price index grew 13.6 percent year-on-year in July.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew by 15.1 percent annually in July. Prices for manufacturing output rose by 12.8 percent and those for mining and quarrying grew 24.8 percent.

Domestic market prices rose 11.9 percent annually in July and non-domestic market prices increase 16.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 3.0 percent in July.

Economic News

