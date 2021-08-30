Malta Producer Price Inflation Eases In July

Malta's producer prices increased at a softer pace in July, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 1.15 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.16 percent increase in June.

Prices for intermediate goods gained 0.55 percent annually in July and capital goods rose 0.58 percent. Prices for consumer goods grew 2.87 percent.

Domestic market prices increased 1.49 percent and non-domestic market prices rose 5.28 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in July, after a 0.36 percent increase in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.