Japanese Market Modestly Lower

The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, giving up the slight gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index staying above the 27,700 level, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as the nation struggles to contain the domestic infection rates, with more prefectures and cities under the state of emergency.

The market bounced back a bit after steep losses earlier in the session on data that showed an unexpected drop in unemployment rate, the lowest in three months. Industrial production in Japan also dropped less than expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.22 points or 0.24 percent to 27,722.07, after hitting a low of 27,602.21 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are edging down 0.5 percent each.

In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.1 percent, while Screen Holdings is edging down 0.5 percent and Tokyo Electron is flat. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is losing almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are higher, with Sony edging down 0.5 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is edging up 0.1 percent and Canon is edging up 0.3 percent. Panasonic is flat.

Among the other major gainers, JFE Holdings and Rakuten Group are gaining almost 3 percent each, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Pacific Metals, Nippon Steel and Nippon Yusen K.K. are adding more than 2 percent each. Z Holdings, Nippon Sheet Glass, Takara Holdings, FUJIFILM Holdings, Sekisui House and M3 are up almost 2 percent each.

Conversely, Odakyu Electric Railway, Keio, NEXON and T&D Holdings are losing more than 4 percent each, while Keisei Electric Railway and Tobu Railway are down almost 4 percent each. Tokyu, J. Front Retailing and Dentsu Group are more than 3 percent each, while

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 109 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, following the advance seen last Friday. With the upward move, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs. Stocks continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which helped lift the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record closing highs last Friday.



Among the major averages, the S&P 500 rose 19.42 points or 0.4 percent to 4,528.79 and the Nasdaq climbed 136.39 points or 0.9 percent to 15,265.89. Meanwhile, the narrower Dow edged down 55.96 points or 0.2 percent to 35,399.84.

The major European also moved to the upside, although the U.K. markets were closed for a holiday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher Monday, as investors weighted supply disruptions due to Hurricane Ida against the likelihood that OPEC and its allies will go ahead with an increase in output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October jumped $0.47 or 0.7 percent to $69.21 a barrel.

