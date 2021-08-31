European Economics Preview: German Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany and flash consumer prices from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's import prices and unemployment reports. Economists forecast import prices to gain 13.6 percent annually in July after rising 12.9 percent in June.

At 2.45 am ET, France Insee publishes GDP, flash consumer prices and household spending data. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 1.7 percent in August from 1.2 percent in July.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 5.6 percent in August from 5.7 percent in July.

At 4.00 am ET, GDP data is due from Italy and Poland. Italy's final GDP is expected to grow 2.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals data for July. The number of mortgages approved in July is seen at 79,000 versus 81,340 in June.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash consumer prices. Inflation is expected to rise to 2.7 percent in August from 2.2 percent in July.

