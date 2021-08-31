Philippines Producer Prices Fall In July

Philippines producer prices declined in July, data from the Philippine Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index decreased 1.5 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.6 percent fall in June.

Prices for manufacture of wood, bamboo, cane rattan articles and related products declined 22.2 percent yearly in July, while those for manufacture of coke and refined products grew 15.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in July, same as in June.

Among the components of the producer price index, the prices of manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products rose 5.9 percent monthly in July.

Economic News

