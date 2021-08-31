Portugal Inflation Steady At 1.5% In August

Portugal's consumer price inflation remained unchanged in August, while core price growth increased, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year, same as in July.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, climbed to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI decreased 0.2 percent after a 0.3 percent fall in July.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.3 percent annually after a 1.1 percent increase in July.



The EU measure of inflation fell 0.1 percent from July, when it declined 0.4 percent.

