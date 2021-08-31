France Household Spending Declines In July

French household spending declined sharply in July, data released by the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.

Household consumption declined 2.2 percent on month in July, after a 0.3 percent increase in June. In May, household consumption grew 10.5 percent.

The decrease was mainly driven by a 2.7 percent fall in manufactured goods sales and a 2.9 percent drop in food consumption.

Meanwhile, energy expenditure rose 1.0 percent.

The statistical office said household consumption expenditure on goods remained unchanged in July, the agency said.

