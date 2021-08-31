Poland Inflation Accelerates In August

Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated in August, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.0 percent increase in July. In June, inflation was 4.4 percent.

Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 28.0 percent yearly in August. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 6.1 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.