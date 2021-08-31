Portugal Industrial Production Growth Slows; Jobless Rate Falls

Portugal's industrial production grew at a softer pace in July, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in July, after a 10.8 percent rise in June.

Production in intermediate grew 7.8 percent annually in July and investment output surged 1.7 percent.

meanwhile, energy output declined 1.0 percent.

Manufacturing output decreased 0.2 percent yearly in July, after a 10.8 percent rise in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 3.4 percent in July, after a 2.2 percent fall in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate fell to 6.6 percent in July from 6.8 percent in June.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 341,000 in July from 352,600 in the preceding month.

