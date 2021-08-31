Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 9.2 percent on year after gaining 1.8 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia also will see August results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG; in July, the index score was 60.8.

Japan will provide Q2 data for capital spending; in the three months prior, capex was down 7.8 percent on year.

South Korea will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were up 38.2 percent on year and exports climbed 29.6 percent for a trade surplus of $1.76 billion.

Indonesia will provide August figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.03 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year following the 0.08 percent monthly increase and the 1.52 percent annual gain in July. Core CPI is tipped to rise 1.3 percent on year, slowing from 1.4 percent a month earlier.

Thailand will see August results for its confidence index; in July, the index score was 41.4.

A number of regional countries will see August manufacturing PMI results from Markit Economics, including Indonesia (40.1 previously), Japan (Jibun, 53.0), the Philippines (50.4), South Korea (53.0), Australia (56.9), Taiwan (59.7), Thailand (48.7) and China (Caixin, 50.3).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.