South Korea Bourse: Resistance Expected At 3,200 Points

The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 70 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 3,200-point plateau although investors figure to lock in gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on sliding crude oil prices and ahead of key U.S. employment data later in the week. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, industrials and stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 55.08 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 3,199.27 after trading between 3,130.30 and 3,199.89. Volume was 647.3 million shares worth 15.2 trillion won. There were 495 gainers and 333 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.44 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.76 percent, Hana Financial soared 3.21 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.82 percent, LG Electronics rose 1.79 percent, SK Hynix spiked 2.90 percent, Naver accelerated 2.57 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.56 percent, Lotte Chemical strengthened 1.63 percent, S-Oil added 0.85 percent, SK Innovation surged 3.74 percent, POSCO perked 1.51 percent, SK Telecom gathered 2.23 percent, KEPCO gained 0.84 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 1.19 percent and Kia Motors increased 3.03 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Tuesday before finally settling with mild losses.

The Dow shed 39.11 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 35,360.73, while the NASDAQ eased 6.65 points or 0.04 percent to close at 15,259.24 and the S&P 500 fell 6.11 points or 0.13 percent to end at 4,522.68.

Profit taking contributed to early weakness on Wall Street after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ ended Monday's trading at new record closing highs.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

In economic news, the Conference Board reported a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Crude oil futures slipped Tuesday on concerns about likely excess supply in the market with OPEC and allies set to increase production, as well as the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October fell $0.71 or 1 percent at $68.50 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. In July, imports were up 38.2 percent on year and exports climbed 29.6 percent for a trade surplus of $1.76 billion.

