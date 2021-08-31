Singapore Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Losses

The Singapore stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after halting the three-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 45 points or 1.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,055-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on sliding crude oil prices and ahead of key U.S. employment data later in the week. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 47.06 points or 1.52 percent to finish at 3,055.05 after trading between 3,050.24 and 3,088.92. Volume was 2.21 billion shares worth 2.09 billion Singapore dollars. There were 292 decliners and 213 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT stumbled 1.62 percent, while CapitaLand declined 1.72 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust slipped 0.96 percent, City Developments skidded 1.87 percent, Comfort DelGro lost 1.22 percent, Dairy Farm International fell 1.12 percent, DBS Group shed 1.41 percent, Genting Singapore plummeted 2.55 percent, Keppel Corp sank 1.52 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust plunged 2.40 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust dipped 0.98 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation retreated 1.80 percent, SATS eased 0.25 percent, SembCorp Industries slid 1.03 percent, Singapore Airlines weakened 1.56 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 1.88 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.26 percent, SingTel surrendered 1.69 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 1.45 percent, United Overseas Bank was down 0.93 percent, Wilmar International tanked 2.13 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding lost 0.61 percent and Singapore Press Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Tuesday before finally settling with mild losses.

The Dow shed 39.11 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 35,360.73, while the NASDAQ eased 6.65 points or 0.04 percent to close at 15,259.24 and the S&P 500 fell 6.11 points or 0.13 percent to end at 4,522.68.

Profit taking contributed to early weakness on Wall Street after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ ended Monday's trading at new record closing highs.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

In economic news, the Conference Board reported a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Crude oil futures slipped Tuesday on concerns about likely excess supply in the market with OPEC and allies set to increase production, as well as the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October fell $0.71 or 1 percent at $68.50 a barrel.

Market Analysis