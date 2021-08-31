Profit Taking Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in seven straight sessions, spiking more than 1,150 points or 6 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,490-point plateau although it's likely to finally run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on sliding crude oil prices and ahead of key U.S. employment data later in the week. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the shares were mixed and volatile.

For the day, the index advanced 93.77 points or 0.54 percent to finish at the daily high of 17,490.29 after moving as low as 17,207.57.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.17 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 1.08 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.24 percent, First Financial and CTBC Financial both collected 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial tumbled 2.35 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.49 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.48 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.83 percent, Largan Precision rallied 2.88 percent, Catcher Technology skyrocketed 7.19 percent, MediaTek skidded 1.21 percent, Delta Electronics plunged 3.22 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.45 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 1.79 percent and Formosa Plastic was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Tuesday before finally settling with mild losses.

The Dow shed 39.11 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 35,360.73, while the NASDAQ eased 6.65 points or 0.04 percent to close at 15,259.24 and the S&P 500 fell 6.11 points or 0.13 percent to end at 4,522.68.

Profit taking contributed to early weakness on Wall Street after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ ended Monday's trading at new record closing highs.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

In economic news, the Conference Board reported a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Crude oil futures slipped Tuesday on concerns about likely excess supply in the market with OPEC and allies set to increase production, as well as the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October fell $0.71 or 1 percent at $68.50 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis