South Korea Posts $1.67 Billion Trade Surplus In August

South Korea had a merchandise trade surplus of $1.67 billion in August, the Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a surplus of $1.70 billion following the upwardly revised $1.77 billion surplus in July (originally $1.76 billion).

Exports jumped 34.9 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 35.7 percent following the 29.6 percent increase in the previous month.

Imports spiked an annual 44.0 percent versus forecasts for a gains of 46.4 percent following the downwardly revised 38.1 percent increase a month earlier (originally 38.2 percent).

Economic News

