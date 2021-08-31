Rally May Stall For China Stock Market

The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just shy of the 3,545-point plateau although it's due to see some profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on sliding crude oil prices and ahead of key U.S. employment data later in the week. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index improved 15.79 points or 0.45 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,543.94 after moving as low as 3,496.39. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 11.25 points or 0.46 percent to end at 2,429.86.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.87 percent, while Bank of China advanced 1.00 percent, China Construction Bank climbed 1.39 percent, China Merchants Bank improved 1.05 percent, Bank of Communications gained 0.91 percent, China Minsheng Bank rose 0.51 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.87 percent, Jiangxi Copper rallied 2.67 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) spiked 2.36 percent, Yanzhou Coal skyrocketed 10.00 percent, Anhui Conch Cement surged 6.87 percent, PetroChina perked 1.65 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.91 percent, China Shenhua Energy soared 5.65 percent, Gemdale accelerated 8.19 percent, Poly Developments gathered 4.98 percent and China Vanke increased 1.90 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Tuesday before finally settling with mild losses.

The Dow shed 39.11 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 35,360.73, while the NASDAQ eased 6.65 points or 0.04 percent to close at 15,259.24 and the S&P 500 fell 6.11 points or 0.13 percent to end at 4,522.68.

Profit taking contributed to early weakness on Wall Street after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ ended Monday's trading at new record closing highs.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

In economic news, the Conference Board reported a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Crude oil futures slipped Tuesday on concerns about likely excess supply in the market with OPEC and allies set to increase production, as well as the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October fell $0.71 or 1 percent at $68.50 a barrel.

