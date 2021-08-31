Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Falls To 40.2 In August - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to contract in August, and at a faster pace, the latest report from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 40.2.

That's down from 45.1 in July, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The unprecedented spell of supply-chain disruption continued amid transportation difficulties and pressure on capacity at the country's ports. This, allied with raw material shortages, placed upward pressure on input costs which continued to rise sharply.

COVID-19 restrictions meant that a number of manufacturers were closed temporarily, while others reported staff shortages and limits on their ability to produce. As a result, output declined at a substantial pace.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.