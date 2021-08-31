Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 43.4 In August - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest report from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 43.4.

That's up from 40.1 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Businesses reported sustained reductions in both production levels and new orders as the latest rise in COVID-19 cases hampered output and sales across the sector, though both declined at the softest rates for three months. Moreover, the lack of demand pushed manufacturers to scale down workforces in August.

That said, businesses were increasingly optimistic regarding the year-ahead outlook, with hopes that the end of the pandemic would drive a broad recovery in supply chains and demand.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.