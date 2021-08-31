Myanmar Manufacturing Remains Deep In Contraction - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest report from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 36.5.

That's up from 33.5 in July, although it remains well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Declines were seen across output, new orders, employment and purchases as firms continued to be hit by factory and closures amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

That said, in each case, the rates of reduction softened from those in July. Nonetheless, sentiment dipped into negative territory for the first time in the series history which began in December 2015.

Economic News

