Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Slips To 58.5 In August - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest report from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 58.5.

That's down from 59.7 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The slowdown was frequently linked to material shortages and supplier delays, though sales growth also eased since July. As a result, backlogs of work continued to rise rapidly, despite a solid gain in employment.

Price pressures also remained marked, with input costs and output charges rising at historically sharp rates. As part of efforts to protect against any future supply chain disruption and price hikes, firms raised their purchasing activity at a substantial pace.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.