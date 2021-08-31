South Korea Manufacturing Sector Ebbs In August - Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest report from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.

That's down from 53.0 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

While firms noted that incoming continued to rise, there was a renewed contraction in output levels, the first in a year. Firms often attributed this to rising COVID-19 cases across South Korea and in key external markets, though manufacturers noted that sustained supply chain disruption and material shortages, particularly for semiconductors, had dampened demand across the sector.

That said, businesses displayed stronger confidence regarding their outlook for activity over the coming 12 months.

