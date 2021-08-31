Japan Manufacturing PMI Drops To 52.7 In August - Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest report from Jibun Bank showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.7.

That's down from 53.0 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Firms reported slower expansions in both production and incoming , with the latter increasing at the softest pace since January. Manufacturers often noted that rising COVID-19 cases both domestically and in Southeast Asia had dampened output and demand. As such, new export orders saw a renewed decline, the first since the start of the year.

At the same time, supply chain disruption continued to hamper manufacturing activity across Japan, as firms noted the strongest deterioration in average lead times since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.