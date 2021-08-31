Hong Kong Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure

The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 450 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just shy of the 25,880-point plateau although it figures to spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on sliding crude oil prices and ahead of key U.S. employment data later in the week. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 339.45 points or 1.33 percent to finish at the daily high of 25,878.99 after trading as low as 25,110.72.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies and China Resources Land both jumped 1.40 percent, while AIA Group skidded 1.01 percent, Alibaba Group spiked 4.61 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 7.05 percent, ANTA Sports advanced 0.76 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.15 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.19 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) accelerated 1.89 percent, CITIC soared 4.65 percent, CNOOC slid 0.38 percent, Country Garden tumbled 1.09 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was down 0.20 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 0.80 percent, Hang Lung Properties plunged 1.58 percent, Henderson Land rose 0.43 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas lost 0.79 percent, Longfor plummeted 3.85 percent, Meituan skyrocketed 9.02 percent, New World Development fell 0.41 percent, Sands China sank 0.99 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dropped 0.90 percent, Techtronic Industries rallied 0.91 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.60 percent, WuXi Biologics gained 0.50 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Tuesday before finally settling with mild losses.

The Dow shed 39.11 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 35,360.73, while the NASDAQ eased 6.65 points or 0.04 percent to close at 15,259.24 and the S&P 500 fell 6.11 points or 0.13 percent to end at 4,522.68.

Profit taking contributed to early weakness on Wall Street after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ ended Monday's trading at new record closing highs.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

In economic news, the Conference Board reported a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Crude oil futures slipped Tuesday on concerns about likely excess supply in the market with OPEC and allies set to increase production, as well as the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October fell $0.71 or 1 percent at $68.50 a barrel.

