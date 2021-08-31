Contraction Accelerates For Thai Manufacturing Sector - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in August, and at a faster pace, the latest report from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.3.

That's down from 48.7 in July, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Sustained disruption from the third COVID-19 wave for Thailand affected both demand and production in August. Consequently, firms were largely cautious with both purchases and hiring.

Price pressures also built at the same time amid the COVID-19 disruptions, altogether weighing on manufacturers' outlook.

