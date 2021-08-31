Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 43.7 In August - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest report from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 43.7.

That's up from 40.1 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Ongoing COVID-19 disruptions for the Indonesian weighed on the manufacturing sector for a second consecutive month in August. That said, with the second COVID-19 wave having peaked, the declines in production and demand eased from the severe rates seen in July.

Manufacturers nevertheless remained cautious with their purchases and employment. Disruptions around production also kept backlogs and price pressures building in August.

