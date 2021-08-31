Lower Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 110 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,150-point plateau although it figures to head south on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on sliding crude oil prices and ahead of key U.S. employment data later in the week. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 5.40 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 6,150.30 after trading between 6,117.50 and 6,158.07.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 3.52 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.51 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.23 percent, Bank Mandiri rallied 2.52 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 0.25 percent, Indosat retreated 1.56 percent, Indocement skidded 1.32 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 1.37 percent, Indofood Suskes plummeted 5.36 percent, United Tractors added 0.37 percent, Astra International dropped 0.95 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rose 0.30 percent, Aneka Tambang accelerated 3.46 percent, Timah soared 4.10 percent, Bumi Resources tumbled 1.82 percent and Vale Indonesia, Energi Mega Persada and Bank Negara Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Tuesday before finally settling with mild losses.

The Dow shed 39.11 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 35,360.73, while the NASDAQ eased 6.65 points or 0.04 percent to close at 15,259.24 and the S&P 500 fell 6.11 points or 0.13 percent to end at 4,522.68.

Profit taking contributed to early weakness on Wall Street after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ ended Monday's trading at new record closing highs.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

In economic news, the Conference Board reported a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Crude oil futures slipped Tuesday on concerns about likely excess supply in the market with OPEC and allies set to increase production, as well as the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October fell $0.71 or 1 percent at $68.50 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide August figures for consumer prices later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.03 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year following the 0.08 percent monthly increase and the 1.52 percent annual gain in July. Core CPI is tipped to rise 1.3 percent on year, slowing from 1.4 percent a month earlier.

