South Korea GDP Data On Tap For Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous reading, GDP was up 1.7 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year.

South Korea also will provide August inflation data, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly increase and the 2.6 percent annual gain in July.

New Zealand will see Q2 figures for import and export prices and terms of trade. Import prices are tipped to rise 1.8 percent on quarter after slipping 0.8 percent in Q1. Export prices are expected to gain 3.0 percent after sinking 0.8 percent in the previous three months. Terms of trade are expected to rise 2.5 percent on quarter after adding 0.1 percent in the three months prior.

Australia will release July data for imports, exports, trade balance and home loans. In June, imports were up 1.0 percent on month and exports rose 4.0 percent. The trade surplus is pegged at A$10.2 billion, down from A$10.496 billion a month earlier. Home loans are tipped to fall 2.0 percent on month after sinking 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Thailand will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 40.9.

