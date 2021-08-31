Australian Market Significantly Lower

The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Wednesday, giving up some of the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,500 level, following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are also getting restless amid concerns about the worsening domestic situation in New South Wales and Victoria, with the rise in cases leading to restrictions and lockdowns.

NSW recorded 1,116 new local cases and four deaths on Tuesday. Victoria has recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, with 900 total active cases of coronavirus across Victoria. This is the highest figure in 2021.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 61.40 points or 0.81 percent to 7,473.50, after hitting a low of 7,462.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 61.10 points or 0.78 percent to 7,762.20. Australian stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are declining almost 2 percent each. OZ Minerals is gaining almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly mixed. Woodside Petroleum and Beach energy are edging up 0.4 percent each, while Santos and Oil Search are flat. Origin Energy is losing more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is gaining 1.5 percent, while Xero is edging down 0.4 percent. Appen and Afterpay are declining almost 2 percent each.



Among the big four banks, Westpac is edging down 0.4 percent, Commonwealth Bank is down almost 1 percent, ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent and National Australia Bank is flat.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining more than 1 percent, Newcrest Mining is edging up 0.3 percent and Northern Star Resources is adding almost 1 percent, while Gold Road Resources is flat. Resolute Mining is losing almost 1 percent.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest report from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.0. That's down from 56.9 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both demand and production fell for the first time since June 2020 as restrictions were extended.

Australia will also release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, with the GDP expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 9.2 percent on year after gaining 1.8 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year in the previous three months.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.731 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before ending the day modestly lower. Trading activity was relatively subdued, leading to the lackluster performance.

The major averages ended the day just below the unchanged line. The Dow slipped 39.11 points or 0.1 percent to 35,360.73, the Nasdaq edged down 6.66 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 15,259.24 and the S&P 500 dipped 6.11 points or 0.1 percent to 4,522.68.

The major European also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures slipped Tuesday on concerns about likely excess supply in the market with OPEC and allies set to increase production, as well as the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October fell $0.71 or 1 percent to $68.50 a barrel.

