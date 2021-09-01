European Economics Preview: Eurozone Unemployment, Final PMI Data Due

Final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results and unemployment from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due for August. House price inflation is forecast to ease to 8.6 percent from 10.5 percent in July.

In the meantime, retail sales data is due from Germany. Economists forecast sales to grow 3.7 percent annually in July, following a 6.2 percent rise in June.

At 3.00 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Poland, Turkey and Hungary. Also, GDP figures are due from Austria, Hungary and Turkey.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results. The PMI is seen at 58.9 in August versus 59.0 in July.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI is due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 60.1 in August from 60.3 in July.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey results are due. The PMI score is seen at 61.5 in August, unchanged from the flash estimate.

Also, Italy's Istat publishes quarterly unemployment data.

Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI is due. The final reading is expected to match the flash score of 60.1.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area unemployment data for July. Economists forecast the jobless rate to fall to 7.6 percent from 7.7 percent in June.

